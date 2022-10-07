Shepherd Inu (SINU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77,193.46

Shepherd Inu (SINU) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Shepherd Inu has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Shepherd Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. Shepherd Inu has a market cap of $77,193.46 and $18,107.00 worth of Shepherd Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shepherd Inu Profile

Shepherd Inu was first traded on July 6th, 2022. Shepherd Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Shepherd Inu’s official Twitter account is @shepherdinubsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shepherd Inu’s official website is www.shepherdinu.tech.

Buying and Selling Shepherd Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shepherd Inu (SINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shepherd Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shepherd Inu is 0.08079541 USD and is down -7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,629.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.shepherdInu.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shepherd Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shepherd Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shepherd Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

