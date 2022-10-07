Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.0269

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Shard has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard token can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $460,771.05 and $23.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012893 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 tokens. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shard

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard (SHARD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shard has a current supply of 77,160,176.76 with 17,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Shard is 0.02697886 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shardcoin.io/.”

