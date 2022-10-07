Sepio Capital LP Sells 556 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,541,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.26. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

