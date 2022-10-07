Sepio Capital LP Sells 15,814 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 78,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

