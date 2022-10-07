Sepio Capital LP Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 297.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,698 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 115,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

