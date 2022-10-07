Sepio Capital LP Increases Stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco India ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Invesco India ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

PIN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.54. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,587. Invesco India ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $29.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

