Sepio Capital LP Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $148.50. 1,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average is $162.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

