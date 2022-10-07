Sepio Capital LP Has $5.19 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,964 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 157,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

