Sepio Capital LP Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,434. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

