Sepio Capital LP Has $3.37 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $354.15. 33,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

