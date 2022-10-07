Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Novartis by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Novartis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

