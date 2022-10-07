Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,173. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

