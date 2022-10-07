Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.15. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a current ratio of 23.46.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Read More

