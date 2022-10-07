Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.15. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a current ratio of 23.46.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.