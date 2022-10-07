SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.85

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 6466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

SEI Investments Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

