Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.55.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.58 and a 12-month high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$355.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.30 million. Analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

