SeamlessSwap (SEAMLESS) Price Tops $0.0001

SeamlessSwap (SEAMLESS) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One SeamlessSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SeamlessSwap has a total market cap of $64,272.31 and approximately $13,817.00 worth of SeamlessSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SeamlessSwap has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SeamlessSwap

SeamlessSwap was first traded on November 21st, 2021. SeamlessSwap’s total supply is 469,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for SeamlessSwap is seamlessswap.finance. SeamlessSwap’s official Twitter account is @seamlessswap?s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SeamlessSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SeamlessSwap (SEAMLESS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SeamlessSwap has a current supply of 469,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SeamlessSwap is 0.00015497 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $167.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seamlessswap.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SeamlessSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SeamlessSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SeamlessSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

