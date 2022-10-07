Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $221,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $83,163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

STX stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

