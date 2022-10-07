Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Decreased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after buying an additional 259,010 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

