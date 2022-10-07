Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.05 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $794.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

