Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.05 EPS.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SCHN stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $794.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries
Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.