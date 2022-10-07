SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $335.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $389.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $381.07.

Shares of SBAC opened at $268.02 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $266.96 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.89 and a 200-day moving average of $329.36.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 482,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,797,000 after acquiring an additional 139,599 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $3,782,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

