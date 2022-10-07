SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

