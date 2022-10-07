Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading Up 1.1%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 1,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SISXF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.