Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.69

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFS. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market cap of $874.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

