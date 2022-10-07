Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Down 2%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.90. 52,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 132,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Satellogic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter valued at $109,387,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter valued at $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

