Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT Lowered to SEK 170 at Barclays

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

