Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.89

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 154231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.