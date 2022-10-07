Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 277,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

CRM traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,421. The company has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 283.19, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.