Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.