Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
SFE stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
