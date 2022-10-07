Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 1.017 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.84.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SBR stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

