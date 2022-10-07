S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 694 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,480. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $189.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

