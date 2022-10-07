S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 20,462 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 115,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,804 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

