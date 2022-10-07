S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 15,289 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.62. 82,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

