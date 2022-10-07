S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.99. 7,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,788. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.