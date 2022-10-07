S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.90. 12,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

