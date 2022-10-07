S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 107,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

