S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 67,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Accenture by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.20. 10,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

