S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Equinor ASA by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

