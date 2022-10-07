S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 291 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 476,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.33. 7,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

