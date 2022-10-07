RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 27,518 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

