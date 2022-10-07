RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Buys 8,130 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 170.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 1.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after buying an additional 906,250 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 876.9% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after buying an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after buying an additional 724,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

