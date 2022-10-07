RPS LEAGUE (RPS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13,586.13

RPS LEAGUE (RPS) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. RPS LEAGUE has a market cap of $13,586.13 and $13,235.00 worth of RPS LEAGUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RPS LEAGUE has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RPS LEAGUE token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RPS LEAGUE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

About RPS LEAGUE

RPS LEAGUE was first traded on April 13th, 2021. RPS LEAGUE’s total supply is 12,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,300,000 tokens. RPS LEAGUE’s official website is rpsleague.io. RPS LEAGUE’s official Twitter account is @rpsleague_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RPS LEAGUE

According to CryptoCompare, “RPS LEAGUE (RPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RPS LEAGUE has a current supply of 12,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RPS LEAGUE is 0.0109912 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,920.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rpsleague.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPS LEAGUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPS LEAGUE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPS LEAGUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPS LEAGUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPS LEAGUE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.