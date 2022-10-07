RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

