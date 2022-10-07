Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $89.07

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.07 and last traded at $89.11, with a volume of 39780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.59.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

