Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $89.18 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 300,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.