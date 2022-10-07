Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 3.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $118,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROST traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,567. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

