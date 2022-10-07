Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 459063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

