Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 87,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 791,746 shares.The stock last traded at $3.98 and had previously closed at $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,099,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,675.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $74,233.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,093.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,675.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,414 shares of company stock valued at $434,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 896.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 181,089 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 37.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 505,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 136,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 144.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $3,569,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

