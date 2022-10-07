Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.64. 2,792,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,289,804. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

