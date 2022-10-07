Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 6,693 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in VICI Properties by 41.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,184,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,240,000 after buying an additional 1,530,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 164,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.