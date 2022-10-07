Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,025,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,676,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down 3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting 33.25. 615,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,771,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 33.67.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

